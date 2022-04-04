UKRAINIAN INVASION: Stock market projected to record mixed Q2 outlook





By Peter Egwuatu



Analysts have projected that the second quarter 2022, Q2’22, is expected to record mixed trend in stock market outlook due to rising inflation and global oil prices occasioned by the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war.

The analysts further opined that they expect trading in stock market this week April 2022 to close in negative territory as more companies share price are market down for dividend declaration.

Meanwhile, analysis of the market last week showed that bearish sentiments persisted on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX for the third consecutive week as profit-taking activities dominated market performance with the benchmark index recording losses in three of the five trading session last week.

Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index, ASI ended the week 0.3% lower to close at 46,842.86 points from 46,964.23 points the previous week.

In the same way another major performance indicator, market capitalisation declined by over N58 billion…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper