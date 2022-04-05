 Anambra PDP denies sacking Chairman, Asolo





The alleged fake suspension letter.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday, denied that it had sacked the Acting Chairman of the party in Anambra State, Okey Asolo, who is from Ward 13 in Onitsha North Local Government Area.

Addressing newsmen in Onitsha, Deputy Chairman of PDP Onitsha North LGA, Chigbo Onyia and Chairman of Ward 13, Onitsha North LGA, Sir Ezekiel Okechukwu, denied any crisis in either the Ward or Local Government level of the party that could warrant suspending the state PDP Chairman.

Onyia addressed the newsmen on behalf of PDP Chairman in Onitsha North, Obumneke Inoma.

READ ALSO: Ohanaeze disagrees as Soludo offers ‘amnesty’ to agitators in Anambra

He said that some faceless people have been circulating a forged letter dated April 3, purported to have sacked the party State Acting Chairman, Asolo, from the Ward and Local Government on account of his alleged violation of the PDP constitution and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper