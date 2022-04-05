Edo SUBEB assesses infrastructure, compliance with EdoBEST pedagogy





.

Following the successful graduation ceremony of hundreds of EdoBEST Induction trainees (teachers, headteachers and principals), the Executive Chairman of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB), Mrs. Ozavize Salami, visited 16 schools to assess the implementation of new school management techniques and adherence with the EdoBEST pedagogy.

The visits which covered selected schools in Egor, Ovia North East, Oredo and Ikpoba Okha local government areas mark the beginning of a series of state-wide visits geared at giving Edo SUBEB first-hand insight into how the recently concluded EdoBEST Induction training is impacting Junior Secondary Schools.

In November 2021, the Edo State Ministry of Education brought JSS management and administration under the purview of Edo SUBEB in what is termed the JSS disarticulation process.

Thereafter in late 2021, a comprehensive baseline assessment was carried out to ascertain the level of competence of students in English…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper