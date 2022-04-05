FG inaugurates new agency, tasks mgt. on  data protection 





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami has called on the management of the newly established Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) to ensure data protection, privacy and confidentiality in Nigeria.

Pantami made the call at the official inauguration of NDPB Logo, Website and Core values, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the data protection should not only be centered within the public sectors but also cut across the private sectors.

FHA Mortgage Bank gets ‘BBB’ rating from Datapro

He said that data protection, privacy and confidentiality, were already mentioned in existing laws in various agencies of the country.

According to him, NITDA Act, 2007, under Section 26, provides a form of data protection in which nobody is allowed to get access to NITDA’s database without the approval of the commission.

“In NITDA Act 2007, Section 6 under article J and K, there is a form of data protection under article A…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper