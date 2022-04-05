FG to champion linkage of land-locked countries to coastal states by rail





By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- As part of effort to reap the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, AfCFTA, the federal government is to set champion the extension of rail lines from land-locked countries to coastal states of Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana and other African countries.

Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, who stated this in Abuja at a stakeholders engagement/sensitization workshop on, “Implementation Plan of African Continental Free Trade Area for the transportation sector in Nigeria”, said the development would facilitate movement of cargoes, enhance import and export of goods to promote trade and create employment opportunities in the African continent.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Sen. Saraki noted a total revamp of the transport sector through ensuring connectivity, safety,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper