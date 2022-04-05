I wanted to end it all, says man police prevented from jumping into Lagoon on 67th birthday





Rescued: Oluwatoye Bamgboye

By Esther Onyegbula, LAGOS

A 67-year-old man Oluwatoye Bamgboye, from Oju community in Ore, Ogun State, has been rescued from plunging into the Lagos Lagoon by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

Bamgboye was rescued by the officers, who were on routine patrol on Tuesday afternoon, while attempting to jump into the Lagoon inward Lagos Island.

Bamgboye disclosed that a personal challenge made him sell his house, land and car.

With that, he still couldn’t solve the problem. He got a loan and the problem still persisted.

He explained further that he secured a job and on the resumption date he was informed that the job had been given to someone else.

“Today being my birthday, I have decided to end it all. The burden and the frustration are too much for me to bear.

My wife has abandoned me in the midst of all these,” he added.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper