Imo: Resurgence of insecurity’s handiwork of opposition —Uzodimma

OWERRI—THE Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has reiterated that the resurgence of insecurity in Imo State is the handiwork of opposition elements who are threatened by the successes recorded by his administration.

Addressing the congregation at the end of Church Service at the Government House Chapel Owerri, Imo State, yesterday, the Governor said that the opposition is afraid of his modest achievements and would not allow the people to accept them.

“They have rather decided to put fears in the people by attacking individual houses, burning government institutions to make people believe that they are still in charge,” the Governor said, adding that “God will stop them.”

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary and media Adviser, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, the governor further explained that his government was “tracking those involved in the dastard act of killing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper