Ramadan Talk Day 4: Get closer to Allah with Tahajjud





By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

In Quran 73 verses 1-6, Allah commands His Messenger to get up and stand in prayer to His Lord. The Prophet did as Allah ordered him, by standing for prayer at night.

In one of the authentic hadiths, it is said that the best prayer after the obligatory prayers is the night prayer.” (Sahih Muslim) ‘Qiyamulayli’, in the most literal sense, means to ‘stand during the night’.

It is a voluntary prayer which is offered between the time of Isha prayer and the Fajr prayer (before dawn). But the most preferred time is said to be in the last third of the night. It is also more commonly known also as ‘tahajjud’.

The difference is that Qiyamulayli is more encompassing as the latter also include other aspect of ibadah, like zikr and praises, while tahajjud is only about prayers, Nafil. Any of them holds great rewards and blessings for any Muslim who sacrifices his sleep to pray to Allah (SWT).

Source: Vanguard Newspaper