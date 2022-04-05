Russia Invasion: Nigeria may resort to more borrowings, debts, hunger, others — Ex-UN Envoy warns





…as Afe Babalola calls for a ceasefire

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

A former Nigeria Ambassador to Ukraine, Amb. Frank Isoh, has warned that the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war will have negative impacts on global affairs, particularly in Africa and Nigeria as a whole.

The ex-UN envoy raised concerns over the ripple effects of the war which has paved the way for an increase in the prices of goods and food, particularly wheat of which both Russia and Ukraine are substantial exporters.

Isoh stated this in his paper presentation at the Diplomatic Dialogue organised by the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, (ABUAD), on Tuesday, in Ado-Ekiti, with the theme: ‘Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine and the Emerging Global Dynamics: Implications for Africa and the World.’

Isoh believes that Nigeria would have not been caught in the quagmire if the government had developed the gas sector for revenue generation.

