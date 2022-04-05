Senate passes Human Rights Commission Bill





The Senate on Tuesday passed the National Human Rights Commission Bill, 2022.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters at plenary.

In his presentation, Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi, Chairman of the committee and sponsor of the bill said that the bill was read for the first time on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

He said that the bill sought to repeal and enact the National Human Rights Commission Act, 2010 (as amended).

“It is to reposition and streamline the institutional framework of the Commission by strengthening its capacity to conduct investigations on human rights issues as well as expand the scope of the Commission’s operation generally,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the committee in its finding realised that as the world has evolved over time, criminal activities and human rights abuses and violation have also evolved.

“Hence, the need to have appropriate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper