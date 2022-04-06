2023: Delta PDP Stakeholders assure aspirants of level playing ground





Mr Charles Aniagwu

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State have been assured of a free contest and level playing ground for all aspirants in the 2023 general election.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Aniagwu disclosed this at a news conference in Asaba as part of the resolutions reached at the stakeholders meeting on Tuesday in Asaba.

Aniagwu disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the State Party Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso urged contestants to continue to ensure they play by rules and avoid acts tantamount to undermining the existing peace in the state.

They reminded the contestants that they were all members of the same political family in the PDP and urged them to avoid acts that could bring disunity to the party.

He reiterated that the party had resolved to conduct free, fair, and credible primaries for all elective…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper