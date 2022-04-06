 2023 Presidency: Nigeria needs wealth creators, there’s nothing to share again — Peter Obi





Mr. Peter Obi

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Former Anambra state governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has said he is not desperate to be President of Nigeria, but that the country needs wealth creators and not sharers.

Obi disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja shortly after officially intimating the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s National Working Committee, NWC, of his intention to vie for the Office of the President in the 2023 election.

He said: “Our country is now going through a difficult time. I am not desperate to be a President; I am desperate to see a better Nigeria.”

On the insinuation that he is actually fronting for Atiku Abubakar, with whom he ran on a joint ticket in 2019, Obi dismissed same.

He noted that his background in the private and public sectors is enough to convince Nigerians of the kind of leader he is.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper