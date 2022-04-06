9 policemen dismissed for mobilising colleagues in failed strike over poor salary





Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Following the aborted strike action planned by policemen in the country over poor salary structure and the interception of the correspondences of mobilization for the strike by Force Headquarters, nine police officers have been dismissed on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

According to a Police signal issued by the CP in charge Police Provost, the officers involved are two inspectors, five sergeants and two constables.

The signal said the men were dismissed from service following their orderly room trial for planning and coordinating a strike within the ranks and file of the police.

Traced, tracked, arrested

They were said to have been identified, traced and subsequently arrested after their phone calls were tracked.

The wireless message addressed to all Police Zonal Commands, State Commands and Police formations read: “Be informed that following…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper