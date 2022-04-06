APC: NWC reorganises national secretariat, takes over media centre





By Omezia Ajayi



The newly sworn-in Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has taken over the Media Centre at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

The centre had housed scores of journalists right from when the party was in the opposition and even after it assumed power in 2015.

However, no fewer than 70 journalists, some of them bureau chiefs and political editors, were asked to leave the centre known as Buhar House, yesterday.

While no reason was advanced for the action, Adamu, 75, had during his acceptance speech on March 27 cautioned the media to be conscious of their reportage of the APC administration.

The former governor dedicated two of his 15-paragraph acceptance speech to caution the media.

Adamu said in the speech: “At this point, I wish to appeal to our journalists and media houses to revive and uphold the patriotic spirit of the founding fathers of their profession such as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper