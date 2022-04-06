Champions League: Liverpool beat Benfica as Manchester City edge Atletico Madrid





Liverpool took a big step towards the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday with an away win, but their big English rivals Manchester City laboured to a slim home win.

While the former champions had a comfortable 3-1 victory at Benfica, Manchester City had a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a 2-0 half-time lead in Lisbon, while Darwin Nunez pulled one back.

But a late Luis Diaz strike means that Jürgen Klopp’s team are heavy favourites to wrap up the quarter-final tie at home next week.

Before that comes on Sunday an English Premier League (EPL) table-topper at Manchester City who got their win on the night from Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgian scored in the 70th minute against Atletico Madrid who had ousted Manchester United in the previous round and can still reverse matters at home on April 13.

The other two first leg matches in the Champions League are billed for Wednesday, with holders Chelsea versus…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper