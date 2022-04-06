E-payment transactions rise 2.1 % to N29trn





•As volume of PoS transactions falls

By Elizabeth Adegbesan



The value of transactions performed through electronic payment channels rose month-on-month, (MoM) by 2.08 per cent to N29.4 trillion in February 2022 from N28.8 trillion in January 2022.

Similarly, the volume of e-payment transactions grew MoM by 3.9 per cent to 480.77 million in February 2022 from 462.4 million in January 2022.

The latest data on electronic payment released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) yesterday showed that MoM, the volume of Point of Sale (PoS) transactions fell by 1.2 per cent to 88.9 million in February 2022 from 90 million in January 2022.

However, the value of PoS transactions rose by 0.23 per cent to N575.06 billion from N573.7 billion in January 2022.

The report also shows the volume of NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions rose by 2.09 per cent to 355.6 million in February 2022 from 348.3 million in January 2022, while its value rose by 20 per…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper