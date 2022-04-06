How Nigerian student in UK died ‘after eating cannabis sweets’ bought from messaging app





By David Royal

Reports of a Nigerian-born student who died in the United Kingdom after eating cannabis sweets she bought from a messaging app have gone viral.

The student, 23, identified as Damilola Grace Olakanmi was a business law undergraduate at the University of Hertfordshire.

She was said to have bought the “gummies” via a messaging app on her phone and they were delivered to her home.

According to reports, Olakanmi and a 21-year-old friend immediately fell ill at their home in South Park Drive, Ilford at 11:30 pm on March 29.

According to Evening Standard, the pair ate the sweets that came in packaging branded “Trrlli Peachie O’s”.

Olakanmi was taken by air ambulance to Queen’s Hospital, Romford in critical condition.

It was gathered that doctors later discharged Olakanmi’s friend — who happens to be a student from the United States visiting the UK — from the hospital.

