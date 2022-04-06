Kaduna: CSO reiterates call for sack of Army Chiefs over attack on military base





.

Ambassador Khalifa Shuaibu, The President, Northern Advocacy for Peace (NAP) has condemned the attack on the forward operating base near Mando in Kaduna State.

Terrorists in their numbers attacked the forward operating base of the military killing 17 soldiers and leaving over 20 badly injured. The terrorists set ablaze many military cars and carted away from a large cache of military weapons.

Ambassador Khalifa Shuaibu regretted the destruction and boldness of the terrorists in the past month.

According to him, “in Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Kebbi and Kaduna, terrorists have continued to kill, maim, destroy and kidnap citizens. Terrorists have imposed heavy taxes on several communities in the country as if the government has collapsed or there is no military to protect the sovereignty of the country.”

Ambassador Shuaibu, further, reiterated the earlier call of the group on President Buhari to sack the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Defence…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper