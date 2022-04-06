Neither Buhari nor the APC can save Nigeria alone





THE latest massacres, including the train killings and abductions in Kaduna and other parts of the North that have for some years now, come under incessant attacks from so-called bandits and terrorists, have highlighted once again how dangerously close Nigeria has come to buckling under the weight exerted on it by violent forces opposed to her existence.

The possession and deployment of terror seem evenly balanced at this point, with government forces on one side and the terrorists and other fringe elements on the other, giving the way and manner the country’s security forces appear to be growing increasingly weaker before the centrifugal forces ranged against them. In some instances, the terrorists clearly have the upper hand.

They have grown bolder and bolder and seem determined to prove that the state has no surprises left in store for them. Which would account for why Alhaji Lai Mohammed’s claim that the country is increasingly safer was no sooner out of his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper