Over 200 APC members defect to PDP in Delta





By Ochuko Akuopha



OVER 200 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Receiving the decampees during a rally of PDP in Orogun Federal Ward 2, Chairman of the party in Ughelli North, Pastor Kesiena Nomuoja assured the new members that “There shall be no segregation of members, be they new or old members. There shall be equal treatment of all members”.

While appealing to the new members to stand firm, he said the PDP was committed to carrying its members along in the party’s scheme of things.

Also speaking, the Director General of Delta State Local Content Agency, Dr. Morris Idiovwa accused the APC of plugging the country into calamity and woes, reiterating that the PDP was the only party that could rescue the country from its present political and economic quagmire.

He urged…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper