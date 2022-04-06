Reps probe hike in price of diesel 





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, resolved to investigate the sharp increase in the price of diesel also known as AGO.

It therefore mandated its Committees on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Petroleum Resources (Upstream), and Gas Resources to handle the assignment with a view to ensuring that a reasonable price is fixed to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

The resolution followed the consideration of a motion presented at the plenary by Hon. Chike John Okafor, (APC, Imo)Moving the motion, Okafor recalled that Nigeria Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) was created in August 2021 in line with the Petroleum Industry Act with the mandate to provide effective regulatory oversight, ensure sufficient product distribution and supply at an equitable and fair price.

According to him, almost all businesses and households in Nigeria depend on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper