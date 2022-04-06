Russian troops guilty of massacre in Bucha ― German Chancellor

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, addressed the killings in Bucha in remarks to parliament on Wednesday, saying that Russian soldiers committed a massacre of Ukrainian civilians there before their withdrawal.
“The murder of civilians is a war crime,” Scholz said.
Scholz defended the weapons deliveries to Ukraine by his government, pointing out in parliament that the previous conservative-led government had followed a policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones at all.
ALSO READ: Russia invasion: Nigeria may resort to more borrowings, ex-UN envoy warns
“Some in the conservative opposition have called for the government to approve the delivery of heavier weaponry to Ukraine, including tanks.’’
Source: Vanguard Newspaper