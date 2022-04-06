Russian troops guilty of massacre in Bucha ― German Chancellor





Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, addressed the killings in Bucha in remarks to parliament on Wednesday, saying that Russian soldiers committed a massacre of Ukrainian civilians there before their withdrawal.

“The murder of civilians is a war crime,” Scholz said.

Scholz defended the weapons deliveries to Ukraine by his government, pointing out in parliament that the previous conservative-led government had followed a policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones at all.

“Some in the conservative opposition have called for the government to approve the delivery of heavier weaponry to Ukraine, including tanks.’’

