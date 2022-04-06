WhatsApp introduces new feature





Tapping on an unsaved number that has been sent on a chat will open an in-app menu that allows users to chat with the person if they are on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is one of the most commonly used instant messaging apps in the whole world. Many of us these days have most of our communication on WhatsApp and the company keeps bringing in new features and updates to make that experience easier and more enjoyable.

Now, WhatsApp seems to be working on what may be the solution to one of the biggest problems on the instant messaging app. According to a report from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the company is working on letting users text those numbers that are not saved on their smartphones.

WhatsApp does not allow us to send messages to numbers that aren’t saved on our smartphones. However, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.8.11 shows that the company is working on a solution for this. The report shows that tapping on an unsaved number that has been sent on a chat…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper