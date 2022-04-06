Why I want to be President — Dumebi Kachikwu





Soni Daniel, Abuja

The founder and Chairman of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, on Wednesday, officially declared his interest to contest for the office of President in the 2023 election and identified 20 areas, where he would make a significant difference in the lives of Nigerians and the country if elected.

Kachikwu, who declared to run on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), spoke via a virtual broadcast, titled: “My Opening Argument” on Wednesday and promised to initiate wide-ranging public service reforms to eliminate corruption and win the war against terrorism.

He also promised to create equal opportunities for men and women and an enhanced welfare package for teachers and initiate a technology-driven education and healthcare system to stop medical and education tourism abroad.

The ADC presidential aspirant pledged to eliminate corruption by ensuring that Nigerian workers are paid better salaries and build modern cities with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper