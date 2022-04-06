‘You keep embarrassing your parents and RCCG’, Nigerians tackle Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke for calling pastors names





By David Royal

Nigerians have condemned comments made by Leke Adeboye, the last son and Senior Personal Assistant of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who on Sunday slammed some RCCG pastors for preaching after his father had given the sermon of the day.

In some branches of RCCG all over Nigeria, after the Thanksgiving service, Parish pastors sometimes share their own messages after the Daddy G.O has delivered his sermon which is normally live-streamed across the branches all over the world.

As it is a norm in RCCG, Daddy G.O’s sermon is expected to be the only sermon for that Sunday as all pastors were expected to connect to the National Headquarters where the General Overseer would deliver his.

Leke who was not pleased to hear that some pastors went ahead to preach to their congregations after his father’s sermon frowned at such pastors, describing them as goats.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper