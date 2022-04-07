2023: Field northern presidential candidate, lose our votes — M-Belt youths warn political parties





.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Middle-Belt Youth Council Worldwide has reiterated that the next president of the country must come from the South.

It also warned the major political parties in the country, not to field a presidential candidate from the North, saying that such a flagbearer would lose the 2023 general election because he would not enjoy the support of the youths in the Federal Capital Territory and the 14 States that make up the Middle-Belt.

The President of the Middle-Belt Youth Council, Mr Emmanuel Zopmal, gave the warning while briefing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

He was reacting to the decision by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s 37-person zoning committee to fling open the party’s presidential ticket to all aspirants.

According to him, those pushing against power shift to the South, particularly the Southeast region are toying with the corporate existence of the nation.

He said, “Some desperate politicians are doing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper