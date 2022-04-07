Gunmen kill two IDPs, injure three others in Plateau community





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Armed men on Wednesday afternoon attacked and killed two internally displaced persons who were rebuilding their homes at Rantis, Gashish District, Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State.

Apart from killing the duo, three others were injured and a vehicle belonging to one of the deceased was razed.

It would be recalled that community effort at rebuilding and returning the IDPs has been ongoing and this incident would be a setback to the desire of the people to return to their ancestral homes.

Rwang Tengwong, the National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Movement, BYM, who confirmed the incident in Jos, explained, “On Wednesday, 06/04/2022, gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias attacked Internally Displaced Persons at Rantis where they are rebuilding their homes, killing two persons. The gunmen numbering six came on three motorcycles and shot sporadically at the IDPs at about 3:40 pm when the IDPs have completed work for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper