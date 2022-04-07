I’m sorry for goat pastors’ comment -Adeboye’s son





LAGOS—Leke, son of General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, apologised for labelling some pastors in the mission ‘goats’.

Leke had called some RCCG pastors ‘goats’ for preaching after his father’s sermon last Sunday, as all parishes of the church weren’t supposed to entertain any sermon on first Sundays after the GO’s sermon was broadcast live.

His comment had elicited uproar with many calling on the mission to take disciplinary measures against him.

In a statement posted on his verified Instagram account, he apologised for the comment.

The statement, titled: ‘My Sincere Apology’, reads: “I wish to use this medium to tender my unreserved apologies on the statement made from my social media handle about some of our esteemed Pastors

“The disciplinary measures taken by the mission is well received and this period will be used to reflect and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper