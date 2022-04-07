Insecurity: CSO rejects call for sack of Army Chiefs





A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security and National Development has described as dubious and vain attempts to cash on Nigeria’s tragedy by those calling for the Sack of the Chief of Defense Staff and Chief of Defense Intelligence.

In a press release jointly signed by Conveners of the group, Dr Adamu Muhammad and Hon. Mike Msuaan, the CSO expressed disappointment that at a critical time like this, some persons have made themselves willing tools in the hands of the enemy to attack Nigeria’s finest military brains and the architects of the ongoing war against terror, a situation they deemed highly unacceptable.

“To ignore the massive achievements of the Chief of Defense Staff and that of the Chief of Defense Intelligence simply because of a few lapses in security is uncharitable and treasonable. Considering the level of rot that these gentlemen met when they assumed office, Nigerians should be praising them for restoring sanity…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper