Road, rail or air: Nigerians can’t travel safely in their own country; why?





By Olu Fasan

ROTIMI Amaechi, Minister of Transport, was once asked whether enough people would use the passenger trains being built by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Replying, Amaechi said that heightened insecurity on the roads, characterised by incessant kidnappings and killings, would force Nigerians to turn to the trains.

The statement was an indictment of his own government, an admission that the Buhari administration had abandoned responsibility for ensuring security on Nigerian roads. Amaechi was simply telling Nigerians: “The government can’t protect you on the roads. You’d better use the trains.”

But the statement also created expectations about the safety of rail transport in Nigeria; it implied that while travelling by road is unsafe, travelling by rail is safe. Indeed, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, recently made that point explicitly. In a statement on March 28, he said: “We are proud that Nigerians can travel by rail in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper