Soludo appoints Bianca Ojukwu as Secretary, Truth, Justice and Peace Committee

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Governor of Anambra State Prof Chukwuma Soludo has appointed Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu as Secretary of the Truth, Justice and Peace Committee headed by former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof Chidi Odinkalu.

She was among 14 others who were given the obligation to identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and armed struggle in the South East since 1999.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the committee were also delegated to document victims/circumstances of death, brutality and incarceration.

It reads, “Identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitations and conflicts, their roles, capabilities and demands.

“Address any other issue(s) that may be germane to unravelling the extent of the crisis and charting the roadmap for the future.

“Make recommendations for sustainable peace and security in Anambra state/Southeast.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper