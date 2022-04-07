Zenith Bank shareholders get N97.33bn dividends





Shareholders of Zenith Bank Plc have approved N2.80 per share final dividend earlier recommended by the Board of Directors for the year ended December 31, 2021. This has brought total dividend to N3.10 per share with a total value of N97.33 billion.

Speaking at the bank’s 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia, thanked the shareholders for their unflinching loyalty, which has enabled the bank to rise to the pinnacle of the nation’s financial services industry, and assured them of the bank’s commitment to consistently deliver superior value to them.

Speaking on the bank’s performance, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said: “if you look at the bank’s history over the years, Zenith Bank has always grown, and even within the pandemic, we have maintained a reasonable positive growth trajectory. Growth is coming from the fact that we are deploying our digital capability…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper