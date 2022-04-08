Anambra legislature confirms Soludo’s 20 Commissioners-nominees





By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State House of Assembly has confirmed the 20 Commissioner nominees presented to them by the state governor Professor Chukwuma Soludo penultimate week.

The confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the committee on screening at the plenary.

Presenting the report, the chairman of the committee and deputy speaker of the house, Dr. Pascal Agbodike (APGA-Ihiala 11) said all the nominees met the requirements needed to be members of the state executive council of the new administration in the state.

According to him, all the nominees attained the mandatory age required for appointment as Commissioner in the state and also showed ability to serve.

The lawmakers, thereafter, confirmed the nominees through voice vote.

The speaker of the assembly, Hon Uchenna Okafor, urged the nominees to see themselves as agents of positive change in the state and enjoined them to support the governor in implementing his policies and programmes…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper