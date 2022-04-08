BREAKING: Court reduces charges against Kanu from 15 to 7

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, struck out eight out of the 15-count treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.
Specifically, the court, in a ruling that was delivered by trial Justice Binta Nyako, struck out counts 6,7,9,10,11,12,13 and 14 of the charge.
The ruling followed an application Kanu filed to quash the entire charge against him.
Kanu, in the application he filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome(SAN), maintained that the charge against him was legally defective.
He argued that the court lacked the…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper