Convoke  national discourse on security –AfBA president





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE President of African Bar Association (AfBA), Hannibal Uwaifo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately convoke a national discourse on insecurity in Nigeria as according to him, the people in charge have displayed lack of will and capacity to check insecurity in the country.

Uwaifo made the call in Benin City on Wednesday after his inauguration as Notary Public for Nigeria by the Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Joe Acha where he expressed fears that anarchy looms if the situation remains the same in the country.

He said: “Government does not have the will, whether political or otherwise, to deal with the issue of insecurity and I don’t think the problem will solve itself. It is going to keep deteriorating.

“We need to have a national discourse on it where pertinent questions will be asked. We need to find out how we came about the issue of banditry, kidnapping, how did foreigners involved in this get…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper