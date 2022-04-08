Katsina LG election: Masari declares April 11 work-free day





By Ogalah Ibrahim

Ahead of the Local Government election scheduled for 11 April 2022, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has directed workers in the state to take the day off to enable them to travel to their voting units to vote for their preferred candidates in the forthcoming local government election.

The directive was contained in a press statement issued on Friday by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head Of Civil Service, Alhaji Usman Isyaku.

The statement urged workers in the state to take advantage of the work-free day to peacefully exercise their franchise by voting for their chosen candidate in the local government election.

It is pertinent to recall that the Local Government Council poll was last held in the state over six years ago when the state was under the leadership of Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Governor Masari, the delay in the conduct of the local government polls was a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper