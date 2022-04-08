Killing of Soldiers, Policemen: Buhari’s Minister fingers elements living in Contiguous communities using criminal agents





**Says unfortunate security developments in Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, Sokoto & Katsina are of serious concern to FG

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

In the aftermath of deadly terrorists/bandits’ attacks on many communities in the country and the killing of many citizens including security personnel, Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi said on Thursday night that Security checks have confirmed that most banditry activities are perpetrated by people living in contiguous communities, using unpatriotic people in the same communities as agents that aids them with intelligence in carrying out their nefarious activities.

In this regard, Dingyadi said, “Recent unfortunate security developments in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Zamfara, and some part of Sokoto State are of serious concern to government”.

Consequently, he said, “The Police is re-strategizing its kinetic and non-kinetic operations with a view to crush all forms of security challenges in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper