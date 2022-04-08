My community still under siege by gun-wealthy youths, says Enugu monarch





—Says his PG has become latest casualty

By Ikechukwu Odu

The traditional ruler of Iggah community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRH, Igwe Herbert Ukuta, Friday, said his community has been besieged by gun-wealthy youths who enjoy the protection of suspected land-grabbers in the community.

The monarch while bemoaning the assassination of the President General of his Town Union, Raphael Amuche, Thursday night by suspected AK-47 wielding youths in the community, called on governments to expedite action in order to save further loss of innocent lives.

He also said that his subjects have deserted the community for fear of falling into the hands of the gunmen.

“The President General of my Town Union was shot in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper