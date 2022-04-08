Spanish footballers tackle Huesca over Nwakali’s sack





The Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) has faulted SD Huesca’s termination of Kelechi Nwakali’s contract.

According to the association, they would be heading to court to challenge Huesca action as Nwakali’s labour rights was violated.

The Super Eagles midfielder has accused Huesca of sacking him because he went to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

In an official press statement released on the AFE’s official website, the players’ association revealed that it was taking up the role of ‘advising and defending Nwakali’s legitimate interests.’

Source: Vanguard Newspaper