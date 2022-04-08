Tompolo: IYC, Supreme Egbesu Order tackle Arewa youths, demand open apology





By Akpokona Omafuaire, WARRI

THE Ijaw Youth Council and Supreme Egbesu Order have demanded an open apology from the Arewa Youths Assembly and insisted that High Chief Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a Tompolo is not an enemy of Nigeria.

The IYC in a statement jointly signed by the duo of Dr. Doubra Collins Okotete and Comrade Omaghomi Olu-Derimon admonished the Arewa youths to concentrate their strengths on the insecurity challenges ravaging the Northern part of the country.

They had particularly urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to give Tompolo the pipeline surveillance contract, stressing that Tompolo is the right choice to handle the job.

The Supreme Egbesu Order in a statement signed by Apostle Bodmas Prince Kemepadei, Superintendent Officer.

According to the statement, “We read with disdain, the unguarded and malicious statements propagated by some self-styled Arewa…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper