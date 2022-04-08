UPS partners Jumia to expand logistics services in Africa





By Etop Ekanem

Jumia and UPS have announced a partnership giving UPS access to Jumia’s last mile logistics capabilities and infrastructure to grow its delivery services in Africa.

Leveraging the Jumia infrastructure in Africa, UPS will offer its customers an extended range of delivery solutions, including door-to-door package delivery and collection, with a variety of payment options.

This partnership will also allow UPS to leverage the extensive network of Jumia’s drop-off and pick-up stations to expand its reach and coverage across more towns and cities in Africa.

The collaboration will initially cover Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria with plans for expansion to Ghana and Ivory Coast, and thereafter to the remaining African countries where Jumia operates.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper