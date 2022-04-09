2023: Ex-PDP scribe, Udeh defects to APGA, joins guber race





By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Enugu State, Chief Donatus Udeh has formally decamped to the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

He also declared his intention to contest the governorship seat of the state under his new party.

Chief Udeh who made his intention known at the state office of the party vowed to use the party to unite the entire South-East zone.

Udeh, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party recently joined APGA at his Obeagwu Ozalla ward in Nkanu West Local Government Area

He said he joined APGA to help build a regional party that would give Ndigbo bargaining power in Nigeria noting that APGA would be the party to beat in the 2023 election in Enugu State.

“I am here today to declare my interest to run for the governorship of Enugu state under the All Progressives Grand Alliance. I didn’t dump PDP but I joined APGA as a regional party to build our home….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper