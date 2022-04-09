Five feared dead, others maimed as criminal herdsmen attack Edo community





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – NOT less than five persons and several others were maimed as suspected criminal herdsmen attacked Odiguetue, an agrarian community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

A villager told journalists on Saturday that the attack and killing happened on Thursday and that members of the community have constituted themselves into vigilance groups to protect themselves.

It was gathered that the herdsmen, who had about a month ago, attacked security personnel in the locality and burnt down a patrol van, came back on Thursday morning to unleash mayhem on the locals, who for sometime had been resisting the headers from feeding their cows with the farm produce of the villagers.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, Bello Kontongs is yet to confirm the incident but a community leader, Lt. Commander Anthony Ogie (Rtd), said: “for sometime now, the herdsmen have been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper