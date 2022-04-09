Grammy Awards 2022: Reactions, tit-bits and beefs





By Sylvester Kwentua

The 2022 edition of the Grammy Academy award, held last Sunday in the United States of America.

The awards, which had as much as five Nigerian artists nominated in various categories, didn’t favour Nigerian artists, as none of Wizkid, Tems, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti and Burna Boy, carted away any award on the night. As expected, the inability of any Nigerian artist to clinch an award, has left many Nigerian entertainment fans disappointed and unhappy.

The week after the Grammy awards has been a busy one for Nigerian entertainment fans, so to speak, as they virtually turned social media upside down. In this piece, Vanguard Entertainment takes a look back at how Nigerian fans handled the outcome of the Grammy awards, especially Wizkid’s fans.

Wizkid Fc feel Grammy robbed Starboy; attacks Angelique Kidjo

Wizkid Fc, an acronym for Wizkid Fan club, a gathering of lovers of Wizkid and his songs, took to social media to vent their anger on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper