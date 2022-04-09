Obi Cubana gifts former classmates N40m





Obi Cubana

Hospitality entrepreneur and socialite, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, hosted his former secondary classmates in Abuja yesterday.

He invited them from all over the country for a reunion, which gave them the opportunity to see some of their friends and former classmates for the first time since they left secondary school over three decades ago.

The nightlife king, Obi Cubana, paid for flight tickets, hotel reservations and feeding of all the former classmates that graced the reunion.

Read Also:

Obi Cubana and his mother’s unforgettable burial The malicious campaign against Obi Cubana Obi Cubana: Princess Chineke comes hard on critics

The “Class 92” of Dennis Memorial Grammer School, Onitsha, was elated to see each other after a long period.

Obi Cubana floated the idea of a trust fund to assist some of their former classmates, who are not doing well financially.

He made a pledge of N2 million each to 20 of least financially…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper