Ogun: Abiodun vows to end importation of fake adire fabrics





•Plans to collaborate with NASS, NCS

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration will collaborate with the National Assembly and officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in ending the importation of adulterated Adire fabrics into the country.

Abiodun stated this at the launch of Adire Market, organized by Ajose Foundation, a pet project of the wife of the governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, held at the June 12 Cultural Center, Abeokuta.

The event was attended by the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former governor of the state, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, wives of Edo, Oyo, Lagos, representative of the wife of Osun state governor and other top government functionaries.

The governor, who expressed worry over the high volume of adulterated Adire fabrics by foreigners which has caused the local producers monumental loss to the local producers, urged the National Assembly and other government functionaries to adopt Adire fabrics as an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper