Ortom appeals to Nasarawa PDP leaders to unite, take back state from APC





Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the North Central Zone has charged the leadership of the party in Nasarawa State to unite and take drastic steps to ensure that those who left the party returned.

He also advised them to embark on new membership drive to strengthen the fortunes of the party in the 2023 general elections.

The charge which was contained in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, was sounded during a meeting with some key stakeholders of the party from Nasarawa State to find solutions to the leadership crises that had plagued the party in the state.

Governor Ortom lamented that he was “not happy being the only PDP governor in the North Central zone, if we were more in numbers, it would have been better. Lets therefore be united as a team because we need to push harder to bring everyone back.”

According…





