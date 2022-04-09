PDP zones governorship seat to Plateau central





The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Plateau chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has zoned the governorship seat to the central senatorial district of the state.

A communiqué signed by PDP State Publicity Secretary, Mr John Akans, said that the decision was taken at the 85th SEC meeting of Plateau PDP held on Saturday in Jos.

The communiqué stated that the SEC deliberated on issues of urgent importance within the party, the state as well as preparations toward winning the elections in 2023.

“As regards the preparation for the forthcoming general elections in 2023, SEC unanimously approves the zoning of governorship seat to Plateau Central Senatorial District.

“SEC commends the efforts of the state leadership of the party and other various organs of our great party; the Caucus, National Assembly members, elders’ forum, and the structure of the party at the ward, local government, and zonal levels.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper