Police kill bandit, recover AK-47, 50 rustled cows in Katsina





By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command said it killed one bandit, recovered one AK 47 and 50 rustled cows after its men repelled over 40 armed bandits riding on motorcycle who stormed Gago Village in Dutsima Local Government Area of the state.

The Police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah disclosed this while briefing newsmen on recent achievements of the command on Friday.

The foiled attack was led by the Police Area Commander in charge of Dutsinma Local Government Area who mobilised a team of Policemen to the area and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, neutralizing one of them and injuring scores who escaped into the forest with gun wounds.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, commended the efforts of the personnel in repelling the terrorists.

While urging members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies in the ongoing onslaught against terrorism in the state, CP Dabban assured them that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper