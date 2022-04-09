Stakeholders laud International Breweries’ Smart Drinking agenda





.

By Moses Nosike

In furtherance of its commitment to Smart Drinking and implementation of effective and collaborative solutions to disrupt harmful drinking, International Breweries Plc, a proud member of Anheuser-Busch InBev, a global beer brand, organised a Smart Drinking Roundtable Session.

This session brought together key stakeholders in the health& safety, transport and hospitality sectors to discuss responsible drinking with the theme: Enhancing the Social Consciousness around Responsible Beverage Service: A Collective Responsibility of Stakeholders.

The event which was held in Lagos was used to launch the Responsible Beverage Service in Nigeria with eminent stakeholders and representatives from the Federal, State Ministries of Health, Federal Road Safety Commission, Nigerian Medical Association, Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency(LASTMA), Lagos State Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality, Lagos State…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper